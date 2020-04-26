Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 4/26/20 PM

It was a bit of a breezy day and that will continue through the overnight hours. Expect mostly clear conditions tonight to make way for sunny skies tomorrow with a high in the mid 70s. We’ll warm up heading into Tuesday with more sunshine and a high in the low 80s. Our next chance for rain comes Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers and storms lasting through the morning. We’ll clear out by Thursday afternoon with highs returning to the mid 70s. A taste of summer heat is on the way and could be here by this weekend. With more sunshine, our highs will climb to the mid 80s by Saturday and could touch 90 on Sunday.