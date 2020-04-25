Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 4/25/20 PM

We managed to avoid any storms today as they stuck to the upper midwest. Expect clear conditions through the night. The next few days should feature some warm spring weather. Expect highs in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies, bumping into the 80s for Tuesday. Our next chance for showers and storms comes Wednesday. We’ll see some scattered storms in the afternoon with an even higher chance coming through the night hours. A few storms could linger into Thursday morning before we return to sunshine for the afternoon. Expect more nice spring weather for Friday and Saturday.