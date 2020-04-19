Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 4/19/20 PM

It’s another stormy Sunday in the CSRA with last week’s pattern repeating itself. Our first wave of showers and storms is over but we have a stronger wave moving in overnight. We’re under an elevated risk of severe weather, including tornados, especially for our southern counties. Make sure you have a way to be notified of impending danger, either via our weather app or a weather radio. When you get the warning, make sure you tune into WJBF for updates. Some of these storms could produce the kinds of strong tornados we saw last week, so please take them seriously. These storms are also producing a significant amount of rain, so flooding could also be a concern. This line should move out of the CSRA by late morning.
We’ll get back to sunshine for Monday afternoon and it will stay sunny through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect showers and storms on Thursday with a high of 75. We’re back to sunshine and warmer temperatures for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s. We may end the weekend with some more Sunday storms.