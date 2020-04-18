Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 4/18/20 PM

It was a beautiful day across the CSRA, but unfortunately, we’re gearing up for a similar set-up to last Sunday. While we obviously can’t guarantee things will be just like last week, the atmosphere looks ripe for more severe weather. Expect scattered storms throughout the day with bigger threat for severe weather coming later in the evening into early Monday morning. Once again, all types of severe weather are on the table (tornados, wind, hail), so you’ll want a way to be notified of any pending severe weather so you can take cover. Our southern counties will be under the most direct threat, but strong storms could stretch to our northern counties as well. We’ll get a break from the storms going into Monday afternoon. Expect sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows near 50. Another round of storms will pass through on Thursday. We’ll be back to sunshine for next weekend with highs in the low 80s.