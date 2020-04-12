Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 4/12/20 AM

It’s going to be a stormy Easter Sunday and we’ll have a few waves of possibly dangerous storms. The first comes around lunch time today with scattered thunderstorms through the CSRA, some which could be severe. While most of us are spending most of our time inside at this point anyway, you definitely won’t want to be outside. As the first wave moves out, winds will pick up out of the south, bringing more warm, moist air to the region. While we could have an evening storm or two, the strongest line of storms will move through during the early hours of Monday morning. This can be especially dangerous if you’re sleeping and don’t have a way to be awoken by a warning. Make sure you’re up to follow the weather or have a app/weather radio that can alert you to pending severe weather. We could see widespread damaging winds, large hail, and possibly an isolated tornado. We’ll have continuing coverage, both on-air, and online, so follow WJBF for updates.
We’ll clear out later in the day on Monday as highs reach the mid 80s. After a warm day Tuesday with a small chance for a storm to the south, we’ll cool off with some rain on Wednesday as highs fall for the upper 60s. We’ll get some nice weather back on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.