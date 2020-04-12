Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 4/12/20 AM

Showers and thunderstorms will be moving through the CSRA throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 70's with dew points reaching the mid to upper 60's quickly. Winds out of the south 5-15mph throughout Sunday with clouds increasing morning into the afternoon. While we will have a fairly significant chance for severe storms from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, a few factors have to come together for us to see the peak of the forecasted intensity. Our model has showers and possibly a thunderstorm passing by and possibly into the CSRA around 9a-10a Sunday morning, these storms and showers should not be severe. These passing showers and storms could help stabilize the atmosphere some, keeping the severe threat slightly lower, but not getting rid of the threat whatsoever. In the scenario that we don't see any showers or storms through the first half of Sunday, we could see an increase in temperatures in the afternoon, coupled withe breezy conditions and increasing dew points from the south, we could have a slightly increased chance for stronger severe weather going into the evening and overnight period.

As we get into the afternoon/evening of Sunday, what happens in the morning/lunch will help better determine the intensity and duration of the possible severe weather Sunday afternoon. If we see a few showers or storms in the morning this will, again, stabilize the atmosphere slightly, keeping the afternoon round of showers and thunderstorms under or right at severe limits. But, if we don't see showers and storms by 4-5p, and the sun breaks through the clouds and our afternoon temperatures push the 80 degree mark, couple that with breezy conditions and we could see a chance for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, and possibly a spinup of a tornado Sunday afternoon into the evening.