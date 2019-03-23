Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 3/23/19 PM



It was an absolutely beautiful day, so we hope you got outside and enjoyed it. If not, you still have tomorrow. Expect Sunday to be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s. Don't forget, you need to start thinking about sunscreen if you're spending an extended amount of time outside. Storms are expected to roll on in on Monday afternoon as highs get into the upper 70s. We'll cool off on Tuesday into the 60s with some lingering showers. We're back to sunshine for the rest of the week with cooler temps in the 60s for Wednesday before climbing into the 70s for the second half of the week. Make sure you take some time outside this week during the sunny days.