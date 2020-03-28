Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 3/28/20 PM

Despite the fact that we should be sitting in cool spring weather, it feels like summer with highs in the upper 80s. That continues tomorrow with more sunshine and heat. Despite the high temperatures, dewpoints have stay reasonable, so it’s not been muggy. Clouds will roll in for Monday with a high stopping in the upper 80s, which is still unseasonably warm. Changes begin on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms moving through the area along a cold front. We’ll cool off and clear out moving into the second half of the week, feeling a lot more like spring. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It should be great weather to spend some time outside.