Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 3/22/19 PM

We’re looking at showers this evening and into tomorrow, which should help wash some of the pollen away. While we’ve had a slight cool off that will continue into tomorrow, we’ll start warming back up as we move through the week. Expect the on and off rain through Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the 70s for Tuesday and low 80s for Wednesday. We’ll stay in the 80s for the second half of the week as the sunshine returns and sticks around through the weekend. These temperatures will be well above average for March, so don’t forget to hydrate if you’re outside for a long period of time.