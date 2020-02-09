Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 2/9/20 PM

After a stormy Thursday and a cold/windy Friday, we've seen a cloudy Saturday across the CSRA with a little bit of drizzle. Expect the sunshine to return for Sunday with a high in the low 60s. We'll warm up heading into Monday as clouds roll in. Expect partly cloudy conditions with a high in the low 70s and a little chance for some light rain. We'll have widespread rain and possible thunderstorms on Tuesday, so keep that in mind for any plans. We'll stay warm most of the week with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s. We'll also have plenty of clouds and rain to go with it as scattered shower stick around for most of the week with another bigger chance for rain on Thursday. We'll cool off and maybe see some clear by next weekend.