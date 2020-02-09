Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 2/9/20 PM

It’s been a pretty nice February day across the CSRA. Tomorrow should be pretty good too as we see partly sunny skies and a high in the low 70s. Enjoy the sunshine while it’s around as a couple of big rounds of rain are on the way this week to add to our already high water levels. Expect showers and storms all day Tuesday with a high in the mid 70s. Wednesday might see a stray shower with cloudy skies and a high in the mid 70s before another big round of rain rolls in for Thursday. We’ll get clear heading into the weekend as a cold front passes, bringing sunshine and highs in the mid 50s to go along with chilly morning lows.