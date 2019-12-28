Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 12/28/19 AM

As we sit between Christmas and New Years, you’d expect some chilly weather but we’re relatively warm for this time of year. Our highs today should touch the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some stray showers. We’re a few degrees warmer for Sunday with rain chances increasing throughout the day. Expect a cold front to bring rain late Sunday into early Monday before skies clear out on Monday afternoon. We’re back to seasonable temperatures as the sun returns to finish out 2019 on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. 2020 starts out sunny as well with a high in the upper 50s. As we move toward next weekend, expect temperatures to warm up a bit and see a few more chances for rain.