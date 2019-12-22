Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 12/21/19 PM

While we’ve stayed pretty clear as we close the holiday shopping season, you may need a boat to do any last minute shopping over the next couple of days. A low pressure system is moving in from the gulf and will bring a ton of moisture. Expect rain to start on Sunday morning and last through last Monday night. Models are showing rainfall totals between 3-6″ for parts of the CSRA, so please be careful on the road as flooding is likely in some places. Temperatures will be somewhat cool in the 40s for Sunday before jumping up and staying above average for the rest of the week. Expect highs to get into the upper 60s by Tuesday and stay there through the weekend as lows get into the mid 40s. Despite all the rain for Sunday and Monday, the sunshine returns for Christmas Eve and sticks around for Christmas and the rest of the week. You should have beautiful weather for any holiday activities and the kids can get outside and enjoy any gifts. Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until next weekend.