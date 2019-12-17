Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 12/17/19 AM

Expect showers and storms today as a cold front passes through the area. We’re under an isolated risk for severe thunderstorms, so please keep yourself somewhere safe today and keep your eye on the weather. Along with the risk for storms, heavy rain could also be an issue in some locations. By later this afternoon/evening, storms should be clear of the area and skies will become less cloudy. By Wednesday, we’ll have clear skies and chilly temperatures as the cold air sets in. Highs will sit in the 50s with lows dropping below freezing as we move through Thursday and Friday, so stay warm out there. Temperatures will take a slight bump upward as we move into the weekend along with increased clouds and some scattered showers.