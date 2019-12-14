Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 12/14/19 AM

Yesterday we had a record-breaking rainfall event with totals reaching 2.5 inches in Augusta and more in some locations, which lead to flooding. Fortunately, the rain has moved out and we should see clearing skies throughout the day. Expect a high around 60 degrees with windy conditions, so continue to stay safe while driving. We’ll finish the weekend with sunny weather on Sunday with a high in the mid 60s. Ahead of the next front, we’ll get another warm bump as high climb into the 70s for Monday with partly sunny skies. Our next big round of rain comes on Tuesday ahead of a cold front with a high around 70. Behind the front, we’ll get clear skies and much cooler temperatures. On Wednesday and Thursday, expect sunny skies with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s, potentially below freezing on Thursday morning.