Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 1/16/19

We finally got the serious sunshine in the CSRA! Our temperature also got a bit of a bump from the sun as our highs got around 60. Tomorrow should be similar with a few more clouds and a little chance for a shower late in the evening. We'll warm up heading into the weekend with highs getting near 70 by Saturday. Saturday evening, expect a front to pass through bringing moderate to heavy rain. Cold air will push in behind the front with lows in the 20s and highs in the low 50s to start the work week, though the days will be sunny. Wednesday will bring some slightly warmer temperatures and the next chance for rain.