Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 1/14/19 PM

It was another cold and cloudy day in the CSRA. The cold front moved out and took the rain with it, but we're still stuck with the clouds for a while longer. Expect cold conditions overnight as lows fall to the mid 30s. Tomorrow, clouds will eventually move out by later in the day as highs stay in the mid 50s. Wednesday morning will be pretty cold with lows getting into the 20s but we're a bit warmer as sunshine returns on Wednesday afternoon with a high in the low 60s. Expect clouds to begin building back in for the second half of the week with small rain chances and highs in the 60s. It's not until the weekend that rain chances pick up. After next weekend's cold front, we could be in for a frigid Monday.