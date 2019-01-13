Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 1/13/19 PM

A cold front has moved through the southeast and we're starting to feel the chill. Expect low temperatures tonight in the mid 30s with cloudy skies. Tomorrow, the clouds stick around and we'll see highs stopping in the low 50s. You'll definitely need a coat throughout the entire day tomorrow. Tuesday will see a little sunshine break through the clouds, though it won't help the temperatures warm up as highs stay in the 50s with lows at or below freezing. Wednesday will usher in the return of sunshine with a sub-freezing start to the day and a high in the low 60s. Clouds will start to return as we move to the second half of the week. Expect slightly less chilly conditions but scattered showers next weekend.