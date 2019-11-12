Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 11/12/19 AM

It's a very cold start to the morning with a Freeze Warning in effect for most of the CSRA until 9 AM. Do your best to stay warm! It's also that time of year to remember all our cold weather safety tips. Those include making sure kids, elderly, and pets all have a warm place to stay. If you have older pipes, you may need to drip water when temperatures fall below freezing. If you have sensitive plants, you may need to bring them inside. We'll warm up slightly heading into Monday with highs getting into the low 70s with lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday sees our next front moving through with rain likely during the day and highs stopping in the 50s. Behind this front, our temperatures get even colder. Lows for Wednesday and Thursday mornings will drop into the mid 20s with highs peaking in the upper 40s and low 50s. You'll definitely want to make sure you have the cold weather gear ready to go. Temps will climb slightly going into next weekend with highs getting back to the low 60s and lows sitting in the mid 30s with partly sunny skies.