Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 11/12/19 AM

A cold front will pass through the CSRA today and bring some big changes to our weather. First, rain will move in and last through the morning and early afternoon. Expect rain to be heavy at times, so please drive carefully. After the rain leaves later this afternoon/evening, skies will quickly clear and winds will push cold air in from the north. Our high temperature today will likely occur during the morning and fall continuously through tomorrow morning. So after hitting the upper 50s this morning, we’ll be in the 40s by the evening and 30s by later tonight. Our low on Wednesday morning will be in the mid 20s, so you’ll want to take winter weather precautions for yourself, your family, your pets, and your plants. We’ll stay cold on Thursday as well, so make sure you have your winter clothes ready to go. We could see some scattered showers on Thursday afternoon before going back to sunshine for the weekend. Expect temperatures to climb slightly into the weekend getting back near 60 with lows in the 30s.