Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 1/15/19

We just couldn’t seem to shake the clouds today. Without the sunshine, our temperatures stayed pretty chilly. Tonight, we’ll see those clouds finally start to move out. Before we can warm up, we’ll have a pretty chilly morning with lows below freezing, so make sure you and your loved ones (pets included) have a warm place to be tonight. Tomorrow, sunshine will help our temperatures climb to the 60s by the afternoon. While highs stay in the 60s into the weekend, we’ll see a steady increase in cloud cover before rain chances move in for Saturday and Sunday. That passing front will bring those showers then pull in some seriously cold air to start next week. Despite the return of sunshine, we’ll have highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.