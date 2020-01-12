Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 1/12/20 PM

While the severe weather is gone, we still have plenty of hazardous weather in the forecast for the next few days. Scattered showers will keep roads wet for the next few days as a front stalls over the southeast. Expect the rain to last through at least Wednesday with a few thunderstorms mixed in. Despite the calendar saying January and a whole bunch of clouds and rain, it will be exceptionally warm in the CSRA with highs in the mid 70s through the middle of the week. The days with the best chance for outdoor weather look to be Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies and low rain chances. We’ll have more scattered showers on Saturday. While this week looks to be very warm, we’ll trend back toward more winter temps this weekend and likely be back to cold air next week.