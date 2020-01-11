Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 1/11/20 PM

A line of strong thunderstorms is moving across the southeast tonight. Those storms will reach up late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The storm prediction center shows the possibility of isolated to scattered severe storms along the line for the CSRA, which could include damaging winds and a small chance of a small tornado. As these storms could impact us during typical sleeping hours for some, making sure you have a way to be alerted to severe weather via an app alert or weather radio. Also, make sure your family has a safe place to take shelter and share that plan with everyone before the storms arrive. We’ll have continuous updates on-air and online so stay tuned throughout the night.

The front that’s pushing the storms through will stall out over the region and bring continued showers and storms for the next few days. Because the actual cold front won’t cross the two state, expect abnormally warm and humid conditions through Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and lows around 60. You’ll definitely need the umbrella most days and don’t be surprised at some humidity. We’ll finally get some relief by the second half of the week as more seasonable air pushes back into the area. Expect highs on Friday and Saturday to drop to the low 60s.