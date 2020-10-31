Live VIPIR 6 Halloween Forecast

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 72. West wind around 10 mph.