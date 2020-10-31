Live VIPIR 6 Halloween Forecast

Halloween will be mildly pleasant in the upper 60’s. Sunshine this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Isolated showers move in overnight as we turn back the clocks and begin November. Sunday will clear up in the afternoon with temperatures staying in the upper 60’s until the front moves through Sunday and brings some colder air for the mornings going into the beginning of the week. Election Day morning we could see some frost on the ground by sunrise in some places with lows in the mid 30’s.