Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Augusta, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Periods of heavy rain with lows in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: AM rain then dry and mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
