Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Posted: May 22, 2019 07:34 AM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:23 PM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TONIGHT - OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a slight chance of a shower in the early evening. Low near 70,.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Winds south at 5mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 90s.

SATURDAY - WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 101.

