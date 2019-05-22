Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TONIGHT - OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with a slight chance of a shower in the early evening. Low near 70,.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Winds south at 5mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 90s.

SATURDAY - WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 101.