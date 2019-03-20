Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, March 20, 2019

By:

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 07:12 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 20, 2019 07:12 AM EDT

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, March 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Patchy frost before 10am. Mostly sunny early, partly cloudy during the afternoon with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light west wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center