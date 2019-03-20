Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, March 20, 2019 Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Patchy frost before 10am. Mostly sunny early, partly cloudy during the afternoon with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light west wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.