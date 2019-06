TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy with a high near 90. Winds south at 5mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s.