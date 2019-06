It's been another rainy day across the CSRA. Expect more showers and storms through the evening with localized flooding possible. Please stay safe on the roads or avoid them altogether. Expect more afternoon/evening showers and storm tomorrow with plenty of additional precipitation. Tuesday will see a slight dip in rain chances as some moisture tries to push in from the coast. We'll have to wait to see if it makes it all the way to us. After another round of rain for Wednesday, we'll finally get some sunshine for the second half of the week. As we see more rain, temperatures will take a dip with highs getting to the upper 70s by Wednesday. We'll climb back to the low 90s by Fathers Day as the sunshine warms us up.