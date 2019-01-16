Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, January 16, 2019 Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Areas of fog before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.