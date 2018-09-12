Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday AM, September 12, 2018 Video

CSRA (WJBF) - TODAY: Hot and humid with highs in the low-mid 90s and a mix of sun and clouds... Scattered showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: A few showers or storms could linger until 10 PM or so. Lows will fall into the low-mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid with highs in the low-mid 90s and a mix of sun and clouds... A few spotty showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

REST OF THE 7 DAY FORECAST: As Hurricane Florence approaches the North Carolina coast and South Carolina coast and makes landfall sometime this weekend, the CSRA could see tropical storm conditions—meaning winds of 39 mph and tropical-like downpours and storms. This weekend's weather is greatly dependent upon the actual path that Florence takes. If Florence tracks further north of the CSRA, our weather will be more quiet.