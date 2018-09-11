Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Video

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) -

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early evening showers with lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs low 90s.

THURSDAY - SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms. Highs low 90s.