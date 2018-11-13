Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, November 13, 2018

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 07:20 AM EST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 07:20 AM EST

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Cloudy with rain showers and highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers and highs in the low 50s.

