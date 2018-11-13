Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Augusta, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Cloudy with rain showers and highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers and highs in the low 50s.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- More grant money to juvenile court expands therapy for teens and parents before doing jail time
- Edgefield County murder arrest
- Tractor Trailer crash closes lanes in Burke County, GA
- Community health fair features free health screenings.
Weird News
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.