Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, March 19, 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) -
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with a low around 36. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 64. Northeast 5-10.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s.
SATURDAY-MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High low 70s.
