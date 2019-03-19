Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Daily Forecast

Mar 19, 2019

Mar 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga  

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with a low around 36. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 64. Northeast 5-10.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High low 70s.

