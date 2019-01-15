Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, January 15, 2019

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 07:07 AM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 07:07 AM EST

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, January 15, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: A slight chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny with a high near 55. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center