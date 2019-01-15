Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, January 15, 2019 Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: A slight chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny with a high near 55. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.