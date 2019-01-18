Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday PM, January 17, 2019 Video

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers before midnight. Overnight lows in the 40s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Isolated showers are possible in the evening.

REST OF THE 7 DAY FORECAST: Scattered rain is likely on Saturday, with widespread moderate to heavy rain expected Saturday overnight into early Sunday morning. Breezy conditions are possible at times on Saturday and Sunday. Cold air will settle in across the Two State on Sunday morning, and a light wintry mix is possible for parts of North Georgia and the Upstate of South Carolina. Very cold air moves in for Monday and Tuesday—morning lows will be in the mid-20s and afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Wednesday will bring scattered rain.