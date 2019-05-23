Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, May 23, 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. South wind 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Sunny and hot with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 100. Wind west 5 mph.
