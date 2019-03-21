Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday March 21, 2019 Noon
AUGUSTA, GA WJBF - Partly cloudy skies with some sunshine mixed in will be the trend for the today and tomorrow. With that we will usher in some warmer temperatures for the end of the week. Temperatures should push 70 degrees today. We will stay dry today and tonight. Starting your weekend we will be quite chilly again for your Friday morning commute, then we will see a warmup again with temperatures reaching the 70's again for the beginning of your weekend. As we get into Saturday and Sunday plenty of sunshine will be around and dry conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 70's.
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood