Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday March 21, 2019 Noon Video

AUGUSTA, GA WJBF - Partly cloudy skies with some sunshine mixed in will be the trend for the today and tomorrow. With that we will usher in some warmer temperatures for the end of the week. Temperatures should push 70 degrees today. We will stay dry today and tonight. Starting your weekend we will be quite chilly again for your Friday morning commute, then we will see a warmup again with temperatures reaching the 70's again for the beginning of your weekend. As we get into Saturday and Sunday plenty of sunshine will be around and dry conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 70's.