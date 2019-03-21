Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday March 21, 2019 Noon

By:

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 21, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday March 21, 2019 Noon

AUGUSTA, GA WJBF - Partly cloudy skies with some sunshine mixed in will be the trend for the today and tomorrow. With that we will usher in some warmer temperatures for the end of the week. Temperatures should push 70 degrees today. We will stay dry today and tonight. Starting your weekend we will be quite chilly again for your Friday morning commute, then we will see a warmup again with temperatures reaching the 70's again for the beginning of your weekend. As we get into Saturday and Sunday plenty of sunshine will be around and dry conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 70's. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center