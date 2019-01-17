Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, January 17, 2019

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 07:13 AM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 07:13 AM EST

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, January 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. 

TONIGHT: A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. 

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center