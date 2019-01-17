Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, January 17, 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high