Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, January 17, 2019 Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

TONIGHT: A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.