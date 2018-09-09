Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday PM, September 9, 2018 Video

CSRA (WJBF) - TONIGHT: A few showers or storms could linger until around 10 PM or so. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s with a few clouds.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and clouds with widely scattered showers and a few storms... Highs will reach the low-mid 90s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The first half of the work week will bring continued low-mid 90s and pop-up afternoon/evening storms. The forecast for Thursday through Sunday is more uncertain, because our weather will depend on where Hurricane Florence makes landfall. The National Hurricane Center currently expects Florence to make landfall somewhere along the North Carolina coast or South Carolina coast late this week. Given the current information, Thursday through Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and mostly dry with highs in the low-mid 90s.