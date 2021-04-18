Live Vipir 6 Forecast Sunday April 18th, 2021

Another great day in the CSRA, and the evening will be just as good! Warm temperatures continue across the area, as does that dry air, the humidity should be fairly low during the afternoons, thanks to that lack of moisture. The upper patterns show cooler air trying to enter in, but the warmth coming directly from the south might just give it a run for its money. We might be lucky enough to get some of that moisture too, I know you don’t want to hear it, but we need that rainfall. We are almost two inches below average. However, we do have the possibility of showers for Tuesday, but based on the pattern still in effect it looks like we wont be seeing much. The heat will still remain over the next few days, or it will at least try to, but eventually it will lose the battle, and we will be back below average in the lower 70s, and even get back into the 40s for lows.