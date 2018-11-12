Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday PM, November 11, 2018
Augusta, GA (WJBF) - TONIGHT: Expect to see increasing clouds and for it to feel cold and dry with nightly lows in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Anticipate on seeing cloudy skies, rain and highs in the 50s. Winds will be from the northeast and be between five and 10 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Rainfall amounts can be up to an inch possible.
MONDAY NIGHT: We will see showers with nightly lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Rainfall amounts can be up to an inch possible.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Anticipate on it being a cold night filled with cloudy skies and rain. Nightly lows will be in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- More grant money to juvenile court expands therapy for teens and parents before doing jail time
- Edgefield County murder arrest
- Look-Alike Websites: Emails lead to fake sites out to steal your personal information
- Dog foods recalled over possible vitamin D toxicity
Weird News
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.