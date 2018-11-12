Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday PM, November 11, 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - TONIGHT: Expect to see increasing clouds and for it to feel cold and dry with nightly lows in the low 40s.



MONDAY: Anticipate on seeing cloudy skies, rain and highs in the 50s. Winds will be from the northeast and be between five and 10 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Rainfall amounts can be up to an inch possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: We will see showers with nightly lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Rainfall amounts can be up to an inch possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Anticipate on it being a cold night filled with cloudy skies and rain. Nightly lows will be in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.