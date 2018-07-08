Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday AM, July 8, 2018 Video

CSRA (WJBF) - TODAY: A beautiful day is in store! Clouds will clear out through the morning with sunshine this afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid-upper 80s, thanks to a (relatively) cool northeast breeze. The vast majority of showers and storms this afternoon and evening will stay south of the CSRA.

TONIGHT: A clear sky and light northeast breeze will continue, allowing many spots to fall into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Highs will return to the low 90s, though the light northeast breeze will provide relief from the heat and keep the heat index down. Another beautiful day with plentiful sunshine!

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will climb into the mid-upper 90s by midweek, then level off in the low-mid 90s for Thursday through Saturday. Overnight lows will hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain is not expected on Monday or Tuesday, but afternoon/evening storms will return for Wednesday through Saturday.