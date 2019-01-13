Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday AM, January 13, 2019
Augusta, GA (WJBF) - TODAY: Scattered light rain will end from west to east by late morning, though occasional patchy mist is possible through the afternoon. Cloudy with highs in the low 50s to mid-50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and staying cool with highs in the low 50s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will return to the upper 50s by Wednesday with sunshine returning. Highs will climb into the mid-60s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Friday and Saturday will bring a cloudy sky and scattered rain.
