Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday AM, January 13, 2019 Video

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - TODAY: Scattered light rain will end from west to east by late morning, though occasional patchy mist is possible through the afternoon. Cloudy with highs in the low 50s to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and staying cool with highs in the low 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will return to the upper 50s by Wednesday with sunshine returning. Highs will climb into the mid-60s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Friday and Saturday will bring a cloudy sky and scattered rain.