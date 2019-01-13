Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday AM, January 13, 2019

By:

Posted: Jan 13, 2019 08:49 AM EST

Updated: Jan 13, 2019 08:49 AM EST

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Sunday AM, January 13, 2019

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - TODAY: Scattered light rain will end from west to east by late morning, though occasional patchy mist is possible through the afternoon. Cloudy with highs in the low 50s to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and staying cool with highs in the low 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will return to the upper 50s by Wednesday with sunshine returning. Highs will climb into the mid-60s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Friday and Saturday will bring a cloudy sky and scattered rain.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center