Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Saturday May 25, 2019

Warmer temperatures are here for the weekend with a strong high pressure sitting near Augusta. We will continue to stay dry and hot as the same high pressure system stalls out, with another moving into the area Sunday keeping us even warmer for Memorial Day. We won’t see anything in terms of precipitation. Over the weekend we will test record high temperatures and possibly break a few going through the holiday weekend. With temperatures forecasted to hover at or around the 100 degree mark, keep hydrated, watch the excessive intake of sugary drinks, keep in mind pets paws on hot pavement and check on those who can’t handle heat well!