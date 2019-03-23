Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Saturday March 23, 2019

By:

Posted: Mar 23, 2019 08:46 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2019 08:46 AM EDT

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Saturday March 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA WJBF - Perfect weekend weather to get out and run around in the sunshine. Temperatures will be nice and we will stay dry for the weekend. Changes coming Monday afternoon as the cold front approaches from the west, but for now get out and enjoy the day as perfect seasonal weather continues for your Saturday and Sunday!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center