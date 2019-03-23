Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Saturday March 23, 2019
AUGUSTA, GA WJBF - Perfect weekend weather to get out and run around in the sunshine. Temperatures will be nice and we will stay dry for the weekend. Changes coming Monday afternoon as the cold front approaches from the west, but for now get out and enjoy the day as perfect seasonal weather continues for your Saturday and Sunday!
