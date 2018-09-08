Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Saturday AM, September 8, 2018
CSRA (WJBF) - TODAY: Highs will reach the low-mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers and a few storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT: A few showers could linger until around 10 PM. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s with a mostly clear sky.
TOMORROW: Highs will reach the low-mid 90s again with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms will be more widely scattered.
7 DAY FORECAST: This above-average September heat will continue through the end of the week. Highs will stay in the low-mid 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the low 70s. Each afternoon and evening will bring the opportunity for isolated to scattered showers and storms.
