Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Saturday AM, July 7, 2018

Saturday AM, July 7, 2018

CSRA (WJBF) - TODAY: Clouds will increase this afternoon as widespread showers and storms move through the CSRA through the evening. The cloud cover and rain – along with a light northeast breeze – will keep highs in the mid-upper 80s. A few storms could be strong to severe, with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours. Lows will only fall into the low-mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Rain coverage will be much lower tomorrow, with just isolated showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will return to the low-mid 90s by midweek, with upper 90s not out of the question. Overnight lows will stay in the low-mid 70s. Each day will be mostly/partly sunny and dry, with the exception of spotty afternoon/evening showers or storms.