Live VIPIR 6 Forecast November 23, 2019









A damp and rainy Saturday is in store for us. Light showers off and on through the first half of the day will become more consistent this evening when the front passes through the CSRA between 5pm & 10pm. Temperatures will be mild around 70 degrees for your high. Once the showers have moved through the area we will begin to clear up and dry out for Sunday where temperatures will start off chilly in the low 40’s and rebound to around 60 for Sunday’s high with clear and sunny conditions which sets up a great start to your holiday week!