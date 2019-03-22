Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Noon Friday March 22, 2019 Video

AUGUSTA, GA WJBF - Beautiful start to the weekend, abundant sunshine and temperatures in the 70's. Not a cloud in the sky for your Friday, nothing in terms of precipitaion for the weekend. Our temperatures will drop fairly quickly once the sun goes down so overnight temperatures will be in the 40's maybe even into the upper 30's. Grab a jacket for any morning activities this weekend. Our warm ups will be gradual throughout the daytime but we will see temperatures in the 70's with tons of sunshine through Sunday until we bring back rain chances for the beginning of the work week.