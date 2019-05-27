Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, May 27, 2019

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:08 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 07:08 AM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs at 100.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs at 101.

