TONIGHT; A chance of showers and a few storms. Low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

TUESDAY: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.