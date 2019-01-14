Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, January 14, 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Cloudy with a high near 52. Light and variable wind.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light north wind.
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high