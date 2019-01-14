Daily Forecast

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, January 14, 2019

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 07:10 AM EST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 07:10 AM EST

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, January 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Cloudy with a high near 52. Light and variable wind.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light north wind.

